HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut state Senate faces pressure on Tuesday to pass a police reform bill.
When the state legislature’s special session resumes, lawmakers will address several issues.
Among those, changes to qualified immunity for officers.
This bill makes officers financially liable if they violate someone’s constitutional rights.
Those who support it said it will lead to safer communities.
Those against it argue that it seems punitive.
As the Senate takes up several issues on Tuesday, including trying to cap insulin costs, expanding telehealth opportunities and extending no-excuse absentee ballot opportunities for the November election, the police reform bill may be the biggest one up for debate.
The state House of Representatives passed the bill last week after hours of debate that started on Thursday and stretch into the early morning hours on Friday.
Over the past couple of weeks, there have been several “Back the Blue” rallies in support of police.
On the other side are people who feel this creates better accountability for law enforcement.
“This bill is not an anti-police bill,” said Scot Esdaile, CT NAACP. “This bill is designed as a solution to irradiate police misconduct.”
“I understand there is concern out there but it’s bill is really about people’s safety, keeping our community safe and making sure we have accountability,” said Sen. Bob Duff, a Democrat and Senate president.
The state Republican minority leader said there may be good intentions behind the bill, but it might lead to hesitation to act from officers.
“You’re going to have officers, that are going to say ‘Not me. I am not going to intercede unless I am 100 percent on firm ground,” said Sen. Len Fasano, minority leader.
