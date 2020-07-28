HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Pressure continues to mount on lawmakers to pass a police reform bill.
The state legislature’s special session resumed on Tuesday. Lawmakers were expected to address several issues.
Among those, changes to qualified immunity for officers.
This bill makes officers financially liable if they violate someone’s constitutional rights.
Those who support it, like members of the Black Lives Matter movement, said it will lead to safer communities.
“We are not here to support people who abuse the law," said Aaron Lichwalla, a correction officer. "So we just want the proper training. We would like to see the bill fixed. Not kill this bill."
They said they're looking for more accountability.
“The officers who know they are doing their jobs and doing their jobs right really shouldn’t be having an issue with it," said Marnie Hebron of Hamden. "We re not talking about abolishing the police department. We are talking about relocating some of those funds.”
Those against it argue that it seems punitive.
There was also a strong presence of state police officers who rallied outside the governor's residence on Tuesday afternoon.
“I will guarantee you, you will see frivolous claims brought and settled for a couple thousand dollars, but that will be a demerit in the police officers file,” said Republican State Senator and Minority Leader Len Fasano.
As the Senate takes up several issues on Tuesday, including trying to cap insulin costs, expanding telehealth opportunities and extending no-excuse absentee ballot opportunities for the November election, the police reform bill may be the biggest one up for debate.
The state House of Representatives passed the bill last week after hours of debate that started on Thursday and stretch into the early morning hours on Friday.
Over the past couple of weeks, there have been several “Back the Blue” rallies in support of police.
On the other side are people who feel this creates better accountability for law enforcement.
“This bill is not an anti-police bill,” said Scot Esdaile, CT NAACP. “This bill is designed as a solution to irradiate police misconduct.”
“I understand there is concern out there but it’s bill is really about people’s safety, keeping our community safe and making sure we have accountability,” said Sen. Bob Duff, a Democrat and Senate president.
The state Republican minority leader said there may be good intentions behind the bill, but it might lead to hesitation to act from officers.
Fasano released a statement on Tuesday morning in which he said if policing becomes only reactionary, communities will be less safe.
"I have heard many people say if a police officer is acting appropriately then they have nothing to fear in this bill. But that simply is not true," Fasano said. "Let's be very clear about the laws that exist today. No police officer can use qualified immunity to deflect criminal charges. Therefore, eliminating qualified immunity does nothing to change the current system of what happens when an officer uses excessive force. What the bill does is make officers civilly liable for complaints related to undefined actions, to be determined by the courts on a case by case basis. Connecticut courts will be left to decide what is or is not an infringement of someone's constitutional right, and officers' personal assets and reputations will be put on the line time and time again as the courts shape policy. Under this system, officers will second guess any and all actions, even ones that are justified and in accordance with every best practice there is, because the risk of a personal lawsuit damaging their careers and their families will always be present."
Fasano said he has heard from officers every day who tell him the bill makes them fear for public safety.
"Those who support it, like members of the Black Lives Matter movement, said it will lead to safer communities." What a brazen and contemptible lie! The object of this bill is to eviscerate the police. The only things this bill will create are mass resignations and retirements of police officers. Coupled with Connecticut’s prohibitions on owning effective firearms for self-defense, this bill might as well be called the Plunder and Looting Enabling Act. When the home invaders bash your door down in the middle of the night, the police won't come. You'll be on your own. Your attackers will be well-practiced in violence and sadism, and well-armed with illegal automatic weapons. What will you do? Pray? Want to know what a world without effective police looks like? Watch the videos of Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia and every other city where the rioters roam free. Innocent, peaceful people are like fatted calves being readied for the slaughterhouse. Just like in modern South Africa.
Did Sen Fasano even read the bill before speaking?
"(e) In an action under this section, each municipality or law
enforcement unit shall protect and save harmless any such police officer
from financial loss and expense, including legal fees and costs, if any,
arising out of any claim, demand or suit instituted against such officer
by reason of any act undertaken by such officer while acting in the
discharge of the officer's duties."
All the officer's union rep needs to say is they were acting in good faith and the taxpayers get screwed.
The only out the taxpayers have is this next part:
"In the event such officer has a judgment
entered against him or her for a malicious, wanton or wilful act in a
court of law, such municipality shall be reimbursed by such officer for
expenses it incurred in providing such defense and shall not be held
liable to such officer for any financial loss or expense resulting from such
act."
Good luck with that. Unless there is crystal clear evidence, this part wont happen. Also, there is clear precedent from the supreme court on the duty of police, see Castle Rock V Gonzales and Warren V DC, where the supreme court made it clear that police have no special relationship with citizens.
Great job CT legislature, bending over the taxpayers yet again.
