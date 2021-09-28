HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In a special session on Tuesday, the state Senate passed an extension of Gov. Ned Lamont's emergency pandemic powers.

This is the sixth extension, which goes through Feb. 15, 2022.

Gov. Lamont said the extension is necessary as the COVID Delta variant spreads. However, after the fifth extension Lamont had said he wouldn't seek another one.

Others have said they are growing frustrated.

House passes motion to extend Lamont’s emergency powers, Senate votes next Lawmakers met for a special session on Monday to debate an extension of the governor's emergency pandemic powers.

Monday, the state House of Representatives voted in favor of it.

The vote was 80 to 60 to extend the emergency powers through February.

Tuesday, the Senate vote was 18 to 15, with three not voting.

“This extension is necessary because the conditions we face now from the pandemic with the Delta variant being dominant," said Democratic Senate President Martin Looney.

The order keeps about 10 mandates in place regarding vaccines, masks, and testing.

The Senate president calls these powers narrow in scope, but Republicans and, even some Democrats, feel this is too broad.

While many lawmakers agree we are still in a pandemic, others question if it's still an emergency.

"Today we have 18 months of experience. We are armed with one of the highest population that’s been vaccinated, our health care system is better equipped to keep people out of hospitals," said Republican Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly.

The Republican Senate leader says an even bigger issue is giving the governor so much unprecedented power, with little input from the legislature. That’s also a feeling shared by two Democrats who voted against the extension, Senator Cathy Osten was one of them.

“I’ve already voted twice against the governor’s extensions of his powers. I feel we can deal with all the issues within the legislature. I don’t believe we need to extend his powers anymore,” Osten said.

About 300 protesters gathered at the capitol Monday to say the governor is going too far.

Another group was also at the capitol urging lawmakers to act on juvenile crime as car thefts increased across the state.

“There needs to be changes to the policy, but not as much as what’s being proposed,” said Rep. Henry Genga, a Democrat who represents East Hartford.

Republican lawmakers have been pushing for action on juvenile crime.

Democrats said they want more data and will take it up in the regular session in February.