HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Senate passed a bill the supporters said encourages more people to vote.
As part of it, state agencies and the Department of Motor Vehicles will automatically send voter registration applications online to people who are qualified.
It also allows voters to apply for absentee ballots online.
Plus, people who are on parole and who are not in prison will be allowed to vote again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.