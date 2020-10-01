HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers are at the capital this week for their second special session.
State lawmakers voted on several bills, including one that changes the way utility companies operate, which overwhelmingly passed.
One of the the biggest talkers was the energy bill.
With people spending more time at home because of COVID, an electricity rate hike, and a slow response after Tropical Storm Isaias, lawmakers took action.
They say those factors led to a bipartisan public utility legislation.
The bill would create a performance based rate system for utility companies like Eversource and United Illuminating.
It would give regulators more time to review rate hikes and it would provide refunds to customers who lose food or medication, because of an extended power outage.
"We believe some of these changes are going to change the way they respond to storms and say we have to respond very very quickly or else," Representative Ritter stated.
Today, the state Senate will take up that bill.
The House also passed a bill about absentee ballots that could impact the election.
