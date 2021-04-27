HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another round of contentious debate is happening at the state Capitol on Tuesday, as legislators move closer to passing a controversial childhood vaccine law.
As members of the Senate were preparing for a vote Tuesday, demonstrators held a large protest outside the Capitol in a last-ditch effort to kill the bill, which would ban religious vaccine exemptions.
Busloads of people from other states attended the rally Tuesday morning, where hundreds of people gathered in a last-ditch effort to get lawmakers to back down.
“We stand for that freedom for all individuals to choose, whether you want to vaccinate or you don’t want to vaccinate, that is your choice. That has always worked in Connecticut," said Del Bigtree, of Informed Consent Action Network.
Connecticut has had a religious exemption for the past 60 years, but several school districts are seeing increases in children not being vaccinated.
The bill that would eliminate the religious exemption has already passed in the state House of Representatives.
Tuesday, state senators are expected to vote on the proposal.
Critics of the plan argue that parents should be the sole decision makers when it comes to what goes into their children’s bodies.
Supporters are optimistic because Democrats have strongly supported the bill and they hold a majority in the state Senate. Gov. Ned Lamont has already said that if the bill is passed, he will sign it into law.
Tuesday's protest, called a Rise Up Rally, was planned by an organization led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
"Thank you for coming here to fight for our children, for our constitutional right, our democratic values, and for our country,," Kennedy said Tuesday afternoon.
Supporters of the proposal said they won’t be intimidated because the bill is all about public safety. They said there has been a surge of unvaccinated kids in Connecticut schools. The number currently tops more than 8,000 students, and public health experts said their presence puts everyone in those schools at risk.
A measles outbreak in New York caused that state to eliminate the religious exemption. Plus, several countries are now seeing measles outbreaks -- India and the American Island of Samoa where 32 children have died.
“This legislation is about protecting the public health. That’s what it's all about. It’s not about religious preference. The state’s right to protect public health has been upheld by the courts both at state and federal levels including the U.S. Supreme Court," said State Senator, and Senate President, Martin Looney.
The protest also had police beefing up security beforehand.
Orange barriers designed to help with crowd control were set up outside of the Capitol. They are the same gates that surrounded the building for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington DC.
