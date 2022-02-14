HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut state Senate is set to vote Monday on the governor's executive orders, including the wearing of masks in schools until the end of the month.

Republicans, including leader Sen. Kevin Kelly of Stratford and Sen. Republican Leader Pro Tempore Paul Formica of East Lyme, planned a news conference for 10:30 a.m. ahead of the vote.

Stream it live below:

Out of the 11 executive orders approved by the state House of Representatives last week, the one that seemed to be getting the most attention was the statewide mask mandate.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he planned to lift the mandate on Feb. 28. After that, it would be up to local officials to make the call about masks in their own districts.

The House voted last week 86-62. With that win, it also passed a resolution that kept the state's Public Health and Civil Preparedness Emergencies through June 30.

There also is a part the bill that allows the state Department of Public Health to have the final say, including on a mask mandate, if COVID numbers sharply rise.

Supporters said the resolution doesn't extend Lamont's powers, but allows the state to keep receiving federal pandemic relief funds.

Those opposed feel that masks should altogether be a thing of the past.

"To say that one size fits every district I'm not sure," said Rep Matt Ritter, House speaker. "I’d want to look at vaccination rates, positivity rates. You can have hot spots in one section, so I think to give local boards that flexibility makes a lot of sense at this point in the pandemic.”

“Hopefully the commissioner will hear the outcry of the public and lift the masks in schools by Feb. 28 but I think what will happen then is you will see individuals ascending upon the boards of education to make sure they don’t impose their own mandates," said Republican minority leader Rep. Vincent Candelora.