HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state Senate will gather for a special session on Tuesday to decide if the governor will get to keep his emergency pandemic powers.
If approved by state senators, it would be the sixth extension.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the extension is necessary as the COVID Delta variant spreads. Others, however, said they are growing frustrated.
Lawmakers met for a special session on Monday to debate an extension of the governor's emergency pandemic powers.
Monday, the state House of Representatives voted in favor of it.
The vote was 80 to 60 to extend the emergency powers through February.
Tuesday, senators will get their vote.
The orders include COVID-19 vaccine requirements for nursing home workers, school workers and certain state employees, as well as mask wearing in schools.
“The Democrats don’t want bi-partisan support,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, the Republican-minority leader. “They just want it to look like they’re having a conversation, but they’re not.”
About 300 protesters gathered at the capitol Monday to say the governor is going too far. However, Democrats said the pandemic isn’t over yet and people are still dying.
Another group was also at the capitol urging lawmakers to act on juvenile crime as car thefts increased across the state.
“There needs to be changes to the policy, but not as much as what’s being proposed,” said Rep. Henry Genga, a Democrat who represents East Hartford.
Republican lawmakers have been pushing for action on juvenile crime.
Democrats said they want more data and will take it up in the regular session in February.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates on Tuesday’s special session.
(3) comments
I'd bet on this happening but I'd not really make any money because who here thinks they wont extend? Yeah, me either.
The good sheeple will plod along and comply while Rome burns down around them. Can't wait until this winters shutdown, gonna be fun.
So our our local law makers believe expanding the power of local government to give them the authority to potentially suppress rights is worthy of a special session but uncontrollable violence and theft committed by 'minors' as uniquely defined by flawed CT law to be under 18 with softball repercussions if caught; something which is being taken advantage of by gangs to harm, loot, and terrorizing the citizens of CT is not worthy of a special session?
The child king and his play dough scepter wants to extend his power again
Lmao
I bet you really think your govt is there to protect and help you
Smh
