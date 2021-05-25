HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill to legalize sports gaming in the state will now head to Governor Ned Lamont’s desk.

The state Senate voted to approve the proposal.

The bill, labeled House Bill 6451 "An Act Concerning Gaming Agreements with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut," passed through the state House of Representatives last week.

The vote was 122-21.

Following a vote by senators on Tuesday, it would head to Gov. Ned Lamont for his signature.

Lawmakers move forward with bill that would allow sports betting, online gaming Lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would allow wagering and online betting here in Connecticut.

Lawmakers said the bill is based on a new, contractual agreement negotiated between Lamont and the tribal nations that must still be approved by the U.S. Department of Interior and published in the Federal Register.

It allows the tribes to conduct in-person and online sports wagering and fantasy sports wagering on their reservations, and to conduct online sports betting for casino games and fantasy sports.

The bill also allows the Connecticut Lottery to conduct in-person and online sports wagering, online Keno, and online lottery games. The CT Lottery can also conduct in-person sports wagering at up to 15 facilities, which may be licensed off-track betting facilities in accordance with the creation of an operating agreement.

In exchange for the right to conduct expanded gambling operations, the bill requires monthly payments from the tribes and the CT Lottery to the state's General Fund ranging from 13.75 percent to 20 percent of gross revenues from sports wagering, online casino gaming, and fantasy contests, and annual payments of $500,000 from each tribe and $1 million from the CT Lottery toward certain problem gambling programs. The bill also delays the authorization of an off-reservation casino gaming facility in East Windsor for 10 years.

Finally, lawmakers said the bill also creates a licensing process for fantasy sports betting sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Those sites will be allowed to operate in Connecticut like any other form of sports wagering after the state creates regulations and issues licenses to them.