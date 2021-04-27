HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another round of contentious debates happened at the state Capitol on Tuesday, as legislators passed a controversial childhood vaccine law.
On Tuesday night, members of the Senate voted 22 to 14 to eliminate religious vaccine exemptions for children.
"I'm very happy with today's really resounding vote in the state Senate that sends the resounding message that we believe in health, science, and the safety of our residents, especially our children," said Senator Bob Duff.
The bill will students in Kindergarten through 12th grade who currently have religious exemptions to stay in school and be grandfathered in.
The vaccines include tetanus, diphtheria, and MMR.
"It is a protection first and foremost of the large number of students who are immunosuppressed and immunocompromised," said Senator Martin Looney.
As members of the Senate were preparing for a vote Tuesday, demonstrators held a large protest outside the Capitol in a last-ditch effort to kill the bill.
Busloads of people from other states attended the rally Tuesday morning, where hundreds of people gathered in a last-ditch effort to get lawmakers to back down.
“We stand for that freedom for all individuals to choose, whether you want to vaccinate or you don’t want to vaccinate, that is your choice. That has always worked in Connecticut," said Del Bigtree, of Informed Consent Action Network.
Connecticut has had a religious exemption for the past 60 years, but several school districts are seeing increases in children not being vaccinated.
More than 7,000 students across the state currently have religious exemptions.
Senate Republicans say this isn't an emergency and they're concerned about families. They expect the bill to end up in court.
"When you start to abridge rights and then don't protect the taking away of those rights with due process, you're setting our towns, our communities up for lawsuits," said Senator Kevin Kelly.
The bill has already passed in the state House of Representatives.
It will now head to Governor Ned Lamont's desk, where he has previously said he would sign if it it was passed.
Critics of the bill argue that parents should be the sole decision makers when it comes to what goes into their children’s bodies.
Supporters are optimistic because Democrats have strongly supported the bill and they hold a majority in the state Senate. Gov. Ned Lamont has already said that if the bill is passed, he will sign it into law.
Tuesday's protest, called a Rise Up Rally, was planned by an organization led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
"Thank you for coming here to fight for our children, for our constitutional right, our democratic values, and for our country,," Kennedy said Tuesday afternoon.
Supporters of the bill said they won’t be intimidated because the bill is all about public safety. They said there has been a surge of unvaccinated kids in Connecticut schools. The number currently tops more than 8,000 students, and public health experts said their presence puts everyone in those schools at risk.
A measles outbreak in New York caused that state to eliminate the religious exemption. Plus, several countries are now seeing measles outbreaks -- India and the American Island of Samoa where 32 children have died.
“This legislation is about protecting the public health. That’s what it's all about. It’s not about religious preference. The state’s right to protect public health has been upheld by the courts both at state and federal levels including the U.S. Supreme Court," said State Senator, and Senate President, Martin Looney.
The protest also had police beefing up security beforehand.
Orange barriers designed to help with crowd control were set up outside of the Capitol. They are the same gates that surrounded the building for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington DC.
If Lamont signs the bill, it will go into effect in September of 2022.
(2) comments
Am so happy to hear this! Here two rights intersect. If parents don't want to abide by the rules to vaccinate their kids then they can home school. Why should everyone else be subjected to possible disease. We are in the midst of a pandemic, have not we seen enough sickness and death when simple scientifically proven vaccines can prevent kids from getting sick and death. Sounds like a no brainer to me. When my kid moved to CT I had to take her to Yale to be tested for MMR because you have to get the shot after the first birthday and she had hers the day before. She was found to have immunity so did not need to be vaccinated again. Rules are in place for a reason. So selfish to think only of yourself.
People were very nice. The police where very nice. The not so subtle comparison to the insurrection in Washington wasn't appropriate. The barriers were the same as any concert and did keep people from approaching the front of the Capitol. There were many families and children with homemade signs and some professional looking ones too. There seemed to be several "groups" that were there not just Mr. Kennedy's group. It was nice to see people peacefully gather and really care about an issue that was important to them. I was inspired to listen and got a chance to speak to some people. All in all a great event.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.