HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut state Senate voted Monday to extend the governor's executive orders, including the wearing of masks in schools until the end of the month.

State Senators voted to extend Governor Lamont's 11 executive orders, which includes the mask mandate for schools.

The school mask mandate will now be extended until February 28.

Republicans, including leader Sen. Kevin Kelly of Stratford and Sen. Republican Leader Pro Tempore Paul Formica of East Lyme, held a news conference shortly after 10:30 a.m. ahead of the vote.

They said they feel the orders are an overreach of power and that the decision should no longer be with the state, but with parents.

"We believe parents should be trusted with their children," Kelly said. "And so yes we are more decentralized and the lowest unit of government is the family. And so parents, we think, certainly have the best interest of the children and at heart."

However, the Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to temporarily extend some of Gov. Ned Lamont's remaining pandemic-related executive orders.

Out of the 11 executive orders approved by the state House of Representatives last week, mostly along party lines, the one that seemed to be getting the most attention was the statewide mask mandate.

Earlier this month, Lamont announced that he planned to lift the mandate on Feb. 28. After that, it would be up to local officials to make the call about masks in their own districts.

The House voted last week 86-62. With that win, it also passed a resolution that kept the state's Public Health and Civil Preparedness Emergencies through June 30.

There also is a part the bill that allows the state Department of Public Health to have the final say, including on a mask mandate, if COVID numbers sharply rise.

Supporters said the resolution doesn't extend Lamont's powers, but allows the state to keep receiving federal pandemic relief funds.

Those opposed feel that masks should altogether be a thing of the past.

Senate Republicans said they are planning to put forth an amendment that would give parents the say on masks.

By doing that, Connecticut would still be in a state of emergency.

Lamont and Democrats said that's important because the state continues to get federal funding for food benefits.

Republicans, however, said other states have dropped their mandates and are still getting federal dollars.