SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A state senator from South Windsor asked Connecticut's governor to declare racism as a public health emergency.
Sen. Saud Anwar, a Democrat, announced on Monday that he sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont in which he asked for the declaration on the state level.
Anwar said that the COVID-19 pandemic has harmed members of the African American and Hispanic communities disproportionately compared to others. He said the latest example of inherent disparities are evident in the healthcare field.
The senator is a practicing doctor. He said he has has seen first-hand the impacts of such racial disparities.
Among the statistics from the Connecticut Health Foundation cited by Anwar, he noted babies born to black mothers in the state were more than four times more likely to die in their first year of life compared to babies born to white mothers. He also noted that black patients with diabetes are nearly four times as likely to experience amputations and more than twice as likely to die from the disease as white patients with diabetes. Then, compared to white children, black children are five and a half times more likely to need emergency treatment for asthma, with Hispanic children roughly four and a half times more likely to need care. Finally, black men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer as white men.
"It is well recognized that racial bias and discrimination have significant negative physical and mental health consequences," Anwar wrote in the letter.
He said that depression, anxiety, hypertension, breast cancer and preterm births are among the conditions that are more likely to be diagnosed when an individual struggles with racial bias and discrimination.
COVID-19 is just the latest example where minority populations are disproportionately harmed by public health crises, Anwar said.
In recent weeks, lawmakers in Minneapolis, MN and Boston have either proposed or declared racism be called a public health emergency.
The city councils of Cleveland, Denver and Indianapolis voted to acknowledge racism as a public health crisis, while state representatives in Ohio and Michigan have made similar proposals.
Anwar said that in Somerville, MA, racism was not just declared a public safety and health emergency, but the city announced it will withdraw from a federal defense program providing military weapons to police departments and will reform its law enforcement department.
A copy of the letter to Lamont can be read here.
(1) comment
I understand the letter. What does it mean in terms of action?
Declaring an emergency is normally followed by steps to follow.
