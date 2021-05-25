NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Democratic state senator and his campaign manager turned themselves in to U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.
The Department of Justice confirmed to Channel 3 that Bridgeport State Sen. Dennis Bradley Jr. and his campaign manager, Jessica Martinez, surrendered in New Haven.
The charges involve fraud.
The DOJ said an indictment is sealed pending their court appearances on Tuesday afternoon.
It expected to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
