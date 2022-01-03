WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – State Senator Will Haskell (D-Westport) announced Monday he will not run for re-election in 2022.
Haskell has served two terms in the Connecticut State Senate.
He plans to attend law school and spend more with loved ones, Joe O’Leary said in a press release.
Haskell was elected to the State Senate in November 2018.
O’Leary said he has served on many committees, including as Senate Chair of the Higher Education & Employment Advancement and Transportation committees.
“Among his proudest accomplishments are creating the PACT program, Connecticut’s free community college program; passing the most inclusive paid family and medical leave program in the country; and a sustained focus on transportation infrastructure investments,” the press release said.
Haskell released a statement, saying:
"I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to represent the people of the 26th District over the last few years. My constituents took a chance on me when I was just 22, having freshly graduated from college," said Sen. Haskell. "And since then, I've worked tirelessly in Hartford and at home to live up to their trust. Together, we’ve made it possible for students to graduate from community colleges and find good jobs in Connecticut with no debt. Parents and families will be able to spend time with their newborns, or loved ones who are ill, without worrying about their next paycheck. We've raised the minimum wage, legalized cannabis, enacted the strongest gun laws in the country and remained focused on the future. Through the pandemic, we've worked to keep Connecticut residents protected; first by delivering groceries and prescriptions, then by getting folks vaccinated. During my time as a legislator I've learned so much about our state, about democracy and myself. I ran for office because I thought my community needed a change. I still think government works best when new voices have a chance to shape public policy, and I think the 26th district is ready for a new voice."
