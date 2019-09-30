SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – In response to a bear attack in Simsbury over the weekend, two senators are calling for a bear hunting bill to pass.
Senator Eric Berthel and Senator Craig Miner are warning fellow legislators that incidents like what happened in Southbury will increase if a bear hunt is not instituted to control the population.
On Sunday, a 38-year-old Newtown resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries while hiking in the woods in Southbury
Officials said the man was near Lake Zoar when he was knocked to the ground by a bear, but was able to get away.
EnCon Police said traps were set up in the area.
“We are relieved to hear that the hiker involved in this incident was not seriously hurt,” said Berthel and Miner, “however, we are concerned that, given the explosion in black bear population in the western part of the state, these incidents will only continue.”
Do you think there should be a bear hunting season? Take part in our poll.
Do you think there should be a bear hunting season in CT?
Two state senators are calling for a bear hunting season after a man was attacked while hiking in Southbury.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection estimates the population bears in the northwestern part of the state is growing at 10% per year.
Berthel and Miner said state wildlife biologists have long recommended a limited bear hunting season to manage the population.
(1) comment
We are intruding in the bears habitat! They are not intruding on ours. I have black bears in my yard and making noise or having my dogs bark scares them away. Why don't we try educating the public. That would be the intelligent decent thing to do. But then since when do CT politicians every do that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.