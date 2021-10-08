HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont says about 98 percent of the Executive Branch is either vaccinated or has agreed to weekly COVID-19 testing.
Those not in compliance were expected to be sent home on Friday, and 12 were.
These workers have been separated from their employment, officials said, which means they refuse to comply and won’t be coming back. However, it’s not called a firing but a separation.
Lamont said about 1,000 state employees are not in compliance with vaccine mandates, and that will cost them.
Starting Friday, those employees will be sent home without pay.
The governor says they will stay on unpaid leave until they can either show proof that they are being vaccinated or agree to weekly testing.
“If you are a nurse taking care and you are taking care of an elderly person and you refuse to get vaccinated or tested, that’s an unsafe situation,” Lamont said on Friday. “If you take care of people with special disabilities face to face that's an unsafe situation. I think it it's the right thing to do."
Lamont said the majority of state employees have gotten vaccinated, and about 15 to 20 percent in the Dept. of Corrections have opted for weekly testing rather than get vaccinated.
He also said there were some paperwork issues for some employees, so they are being given more time, but employees who refuse to comply will be sent home and won't be able to return to until they are in compliance.
However, they can't stay out for long. Lamont said after a certain period of time they may have to bring in workers to fill those jobs to make sure services continue.
A few states in the northeast are requiring vaccines. New York requires all health care workers to be vaccinated and New York City teachers are required to do the same.
The Judicial Branch, which covers the courts, is complying with the mandates. They are at 99 percent compliance and nobody has been sent home.
The unions had been asking for a 20-day extension for some state employees, but at this point, the governor says that won’t be necessary.
