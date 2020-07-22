WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A bad break for pool halls.
The state Liquor Commission has shut them down because they don’t fit under Phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plans.
But the owner of one pool hall says this isn’t a level playing field.
Yale Billiards reopened last month during Phase 2, with a lot of safety precautions. They thought everything was okay, but that came to a sudden halt Tuesday afternoon.
Bobby Hilton is an accomplished pool player. It’s become his passion since taking over his father-in-law’s business.
“I got a call from the Liquor Commission, saying you should not be open and should not be serving, and you need to close,” Hilton says.
Hilton was told if he didn’t close, he would face fines and even suspension.
The pool hall was shut down for three months, but when the governor’s list came out for Phase 2 saying businesses with indoor recreation could reopen, Hilton decided to do sow with a lot of safety precautions.
Phase 2 of the reopening included amusement parks, hotels, indoor dining, and indoor recreation such as bowling.
Bowling alleys are open, and Hilton feels pool halls should be open too.
“If we are doing everything right by the CDC, keeping everything safe, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to be open,” Hilton said.
Christine Hilton’s father owned the businesses and to stay in business, pool tables are all 6 feet apart. They’re also sanitizing tables, balls and cues.
“It’s hard for small businesses. We strive to make this a family environment, we welcome everyone,” Christine said.
Because bars can’t reopen yet, the bar at Yale Billiards is closed, although you can get drinks while you’re playing. Unlike bars that may have a couple pool tables, this is a pool hall.
“We’ve covered pinball machines; we’ve covered our dart boards. Our main business is pool and that’s what indoor amusement is,” Bobby said.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Consumer Protection, which runs the Liquor Commission, told Channel 3 they were unaware of anyone from the commission calling any pools halls and telling them to close.
The DCP also said that if pool is the businesses main attraction, they should be able to remain open.
