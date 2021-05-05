(WFSB) - The Connecticut Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case that could bring changes to gyms in the state.
The high court will consider whether it's discriminatory for gyms to have workout areas only for women.
The case is called Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities v. Edge Fitness, LLC.
The lawsuit stems from two separate complaints by men who go to the gym.
They said they had to wait in line to use equipment in their crowded gym while the area for women was empty.
The Connecticut Network, CT-N, said it will live stream arguments at 11 a.m. on its YouTube channel. A link can be found here or below:
Lawyers who filed the suit will argue that it is sex discrimination, which is prohibited by General Statutes § 46a-64.
