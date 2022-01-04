(WFSB) - Connecticut is suspending federal jury trials until next month due to spiking COVID cases.
The U.S. District Court says there are too many public health risks that go along with summoning large groups of jurors and carrying out trials.
Trials scheduled for this month will be continued to a later date.
