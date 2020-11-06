HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, the Dept. of Consumer Protection suspended the liquor license for Hamden lounge.
The department said the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden had 500 people attend an event last Saturday, Oct. 31, which is well over its 125-person limit.
Police had been called to the establishment for the report of a fight.
When officers arrived, they observed the large crowd where people were not social distancing, were not wearing face masks, were consuming alcoholic beverages without consuming food, and that a DJ was performing at a distance in violation of sector rules.
Officers also saw cars in the parking lot with plates from multiple states, in addition to a large party bus.
“It was apparent that the owners of this establishment were not enforcing the COVID-19 safety guidelines at all,” Deputy Chief Kicak wrote in the letter. In his request for assistance, he wrote: “If the Dixwell Social Lounge continues operation, it will continue to pose an absolute threat to public safety as well as being a constant drain on police resources.”
“I want to thank the Hamden Police Department and local public health officials for their work and cooperation in this matter,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “Public health and safety remains our top priority, and we expect liquor establishments to adhere to the guidelines implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Patrons in Connecticut should be able to feel safe when they visit liquor establishments in our state, and this type of incident puts that safety in jeopardy. We take these matters very seriously at DCP, and I look forward to a resolution.”
A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement “Reckless and irresponsible gatherings of hundreds of people pose a high risk of becoming ‘super-spreader’ events, and the actions of these individuals could very well lead to outbreaks not just in Connecticut, but throughout the Northeast. Governor Lamont’s announcement of the shift to Phase 2.1 is meant to cut down on these kinds of events to ensure our healthcare institutions like hospitals and nursing homes are able to care for our loved ones, to keep restaurant and entertainment venues open, and to keep as many of our schools open as possible so that as many students as possible can receive in-person instruction. This action in Hamden affirms Governor Lamont’s approach.”
