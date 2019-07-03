(WFSB) – Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has tested swimming areas for bacteria.
State parks, lakes, and ponds are all tested for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.
All parks, lakes, and ponds have come back negative for bacteria.
The DEEP State Parks that are tested include:
- Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison – OPEN
- Rocky Neck State Park, Niantic – OPEN
- Sherwood Island State Park, Westport – OPEN
- Silver Sands State Park, Milford – OPEN
For more information of local swimming areas, contact the local public health agency.
