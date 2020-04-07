HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The hotspots in the state remain in Fairfield and New Haven counties, but there is a serious situation emerging at a Milford nursing home.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 38 percent of nursing homes in the state had at least one case of COVID-19.
THE LATEST: Lamont releases new stats, says “We seem to be flattening out”
The state confirms more than 40 have been infected at the Golden Hill Rehab in Milford.
This is exactly what the state wanted to avoid when it unveiled its plan to dedicate specific nursing homes exclusively to coronavirus patients.
This was done in addition to the quarantining that’s already going on.
Now, precious days have gone by and a finalized list hasn’t been released to the public and residents don’t appear to have been shuffled around yet as the state tries to avoid an outbreak among the most vulnerable population.
“Our Department of Public Health professionals have been in daily contact with the operators at that facility via facetime and they’ve been on site recently in ensuring they have the adequate infection control procedures being implemented with an adequate staff,” said Josh Geballe, the state’s Chief Operating Officer.
“We’ll be announcing the first three COVID-only nursing facilities in the next day or so, and that’s what we’re doing in a very strict way to mitigate the spread of this in a very contained environment with the most vulnerable population,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
Another controversial topic has been essential work.
Many people in different industries are wondering why they’re working.
The governor is laying out what needs to happen if you are in a manufacturing workspace, or a warehouse, the state is requiring workers to be six feet apart and self-monitor. That means temperatures need to be taken before entering the building and if someone has a fever of more than 104, you’re sent right home.
For more on the state’s numbers, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.