HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Nursing homes across the state learned more about how the coronavirus outbreak will be impacting them.
A letter was sent out by the Department of Public Health, letting nursing homes know that the state will designate specific facilities for residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, and those who have not.
Part of the letter says "residents who have tested COVID-19 positive will be transferred to a nursing home that has been designated as a COVID-19 positive home. If a nursing home has been designated as a COVID-positive home, residents who are negative or without symptoms will need to be transferred to a home that has been designated as a COVID-19 negative nursing home."
Officials said team members will be in touch with families who will need to relocate loved ones.
The letter goes on to say "this will be in effect for an unknown period of time, perhaps months, but will allow you to transfer back to your home when it has been determined that this separating of residents is no longer necessary."
The Dept. of Public Health recognizes that this is an overwhelming time for residents and their families, but said these are necessary steps to protect residents and keep them safe.
