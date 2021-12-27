(WFSB) - Millions of Connecticut residents will be able to better protect themselves against COVID-19 this Winter.
The state is bringing in millions of masks and tests.
This is something that has been in the works for weeks and we’re going to start to see it hitting the streets this week.
Officials announced 3 million at-home COVID tests will be coming to Connecticut by the end of the week.
One million will go to cities and towns, and 2 million will go to K-12 schools.
The reason more than half of this supply will go to schools is because keeping them open is Governor Lamont’s number one priority.
With the positivity rate hitting double digits, there is a fear that schools could be impacted in the coming days.
“I think it’s the number one priority for me. A: for our kids and their learning. B: for our kids and mental health, C: for their parents to make sure they can rest in peace knowing their kids are safe and it allows them to get back to work and stay at work," Lamont said. "We don’t want our economy closing down, we don’t want to lock down and anything we can do to keep our schools open is really key to the kids and their parents.”
We also have 6 million N95 masks coming to our state and they will be distributed to cities and towns.
How they will be rationed and dispersed will be decided on a town-by-town basis.
“Municipalities will set out the rules for distribution in their towns. I would expect that proof of residency will be required to pick up in your town, so we don’t see people shopping around,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
The masks and tests are expected to last a few weeks and there are more orders coming in from the federal government.
(2) comments
"Municipalities will set out the rules for distribution in their towns. I would expect that proof of residency will be required to pick up in your town, so we don’t see people shopping around,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer." BUT - let's push voting "rights" to all individuals regardless of citizenship, and let them vote without ID.
Oh N95masks,,,,but but but don't other masks work?? Like many people have said, NOPE! But they were silenced, like a leather strapped pool ball in the Tariffville terrors mouth does.
