(WFSB) - Millions of Connecticut residents will be able to better protect themselves against COVID-19 this Winter.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state will be sending out six million N95 masks to folks in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Recently, amid concerns over the Omicron variant, the state has recently seen its positivity rate and coronavirus cases spike.
The governor is expected to give an update regarding the mask distribution plan at 2 p.m. on Monday.
You can stream the announcement here:
“Connecticut is currently experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases that is being driven mostly by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. As a result, the demand for tests has outpaced the supply of testing available through our statewide network of about 400 sites. The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is likely to be a period of high transmission, and we have to get 2022 off to a good start by helping residents identify COVID-19 quickly and take those steps to isolate appropriately to curb any further spread," Gov. Ned Lamont said.
Gov. Lamont hasn't detailed yet as to how these N95 masks will be distributed.
(1) comment
Oh N95masks,,,,but but but don't other masks work?? Like many people have said, NOPE! But they were silenced, like a leather strapped pool ball in the Tariffville terrors mouth does.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.