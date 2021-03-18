HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Several changes are happening in the state on Friday when it comes to COVID safety restrictions and the vaccine rollout.
On March 19, the state will open up vaccine eligibility to those who are 45 years and older.
The announcement was made earlier this week, and comes after President Joe Biden charged all states with the goal to allow access to a COVID-19 vaccine to all adults by May 1.
As of March 15, the state said it had administered more than 900,000 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Also happening on Friday, the state will ease up on COVID-19 restrictions.
Capacity limits will be eliminated on businesses, like restaurants, retail, libraries, personal services, gyms, museums, offices, and houses of worship.
Additionally, the state will revise gathering sizes, opening them up to 100 people allowed indoors, and 200 allowed outdoors at commercial venues.
All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance.
Also, the state’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance.
While some of the restrictions will be revised, the following will remain in place until further notice:
- Face coverings and masks continue to be required
- Bars that only serve beverages continue to remain closed
- 11 p.m. closing time remains in place for events at venues, restaurants, and entertainment
- Indoor theaters continue to have a 50% capacity
- Large event venues (e.g. stadiums) to open in April
On March 29, capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20.
On April 2, outdoor amusement parks can open, and outdoor event venues can increase to 50 percent capacity, capped at 10,000 people.
For a full breakdown of the state’s plans, click here.
