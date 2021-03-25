HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Parts of the state will flirt with record temperatures over the next two days.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the unseasonably warm weather will stick around for both Thursday and Friday.
“Clouds and areas of fog [Thursday] morning will give way to a partly sunny sky, and temperatures will peak in the 70s away from the coast,” Haney said.
The record high for the greater Hartford area for March 25 is 78 degrees that was set back in 1910.
"For now, we are not forecasting record highs, but it could be very close with enough sunshine," Haney said.
Another strong storm will track to the west of New England Thursday night and Friday, bringing a chance for showers overnight into Friday morning.
There could also be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon on Friday.
“Otherwise, clouds will mix with some partial sunshine," Haney said. "Plus, it will be breezy and balmy with temperatures ranging from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s inland."
The record high for the greater Hartford area for March 26 is 74 degrees, set in 1922. The record high for Bridgeport is 70 degrees, set in 1954.
"Once again, it could be close," Haney said.
It’ll get windy by Friday evening, with winds possibly gusting to 40 mph or higher.
Cooler and drier air will usher into the state by Friday night, as temperatures dip into the low to middle 40s.
The first half of the weekend is looking good.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
“A coastal storm will spread rain into the state on Sunday,” Haney said.
Rain will develop in the morning and will stick around most of the day.
It’ll also be noticeably cooler, with highs in the 50s at best.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.