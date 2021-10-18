HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Following a soft launch last week, the state is fully launching sports betting in Connecticut on Tuesday.
The full launch of online wagering and iCasino will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The casinos launched sports betting a few weeks ago.
“This is an exciting moment for our state and our tribal partners,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a press release. “Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and that legacy will continue with the launch of these new online options for all eligible residents. I am very proud to say that I placed the first legal, in-person sports wager in our state’s history just two weeks ago, and I encourage those who want to participate in placing wagers to do so, responsibly. I extend my gratitude to the staff at the Department of Consumer Protection for their efforts over the last several months to make this possible, particularly since this is one of the fastest state implementations of online gaming and sports wagering of any state in the nation.”
More than 130 games have been approved by the Department of Consumer Protection for both the FanDuel and DraftKings apps.
Mohegan Sun is partnering with FanDuel, Foxwoods is working with Draft Kings, and the Connecticut Lottery has a deal with Rush Street Interactive and it’s Sugarhouse website.
Each sportsbook can have 750 customers. Draft Kings and FanDuel are invite only, but fans can try to be part of the lottery’s test by signing up at CT.PlaySugarhouse.com.
For more information on sports betting in CT, click here.
Information on services for folks who may have a gambling problem can be found here.
