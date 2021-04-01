HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is expected to receive funding to support child care providers.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Rep. John Larson are expected to highlight what the funding means during a 10 a.m. news conference.
Stream it here or watch below:
Connecticut Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye will also take part.
Connecticut will receive the funding from the recently approved American Rescue Plan. It supports child care providers and expands the Care 4 Kids program.
