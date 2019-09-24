BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- The State Elections Enforcement Commission launched an investigation into voter fraud allegations in Bridgeport following the Democratic Primary election.
A lawsuit filed Monday is asking a judge to throw out the results of the Democratic Primary after Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s win that may not have happened if not for hundreds of absentee ballots.
Channel 3 spoke with the Campaign Manager of Marilyn for Mayor, Gemeem Davis said the results of the election represents a larger problem in Bridgeport.
“What has happened here in Bridgeport has woken a lot people up,” explained Davis.
“People are very angry that the will of the people keeps getting thwarted by this Democratic Town machine.”
Bridgeport State Senator Marilyn Moore came close to knocking off Incumbent Joe Ganim in the Primary two weeks ago.
In fact, Moore had more votes cast at the polls, but the absentee ballots that overwhelming went in Ganim’s favor by a three to one margin, put the mayor on top.
“This absentee ballot game that happens in Bridgeport, really takes advantage of vulnerable people,” said Davis.
“We have elderly people, we have disabled people, who year after year are being manipulated.”
A lawsuit, filed on Monday is asking the primary results to be thrown out, claiming Ganim supporters, pushed residents to apply for absentee ballots, even when they did not qualify for one.
But, Ganim told Channel 3 that Moore’s camp is playing ‘politics.’
“It’s clear to me that other than political operatives filing frivolous lawsuits, the Moore campaign is in a tailspin,” said Ganim.
The State Elections Enforcement Commissions (SEEC) voted to investigate, issuing two subpoenas. One was issued to the Bridgeport Town Clerk and the other to a real estate company that owns two residential housing complexes from which most of the absentee ballots came.
The lawsuit claims senior citizens at the Stratfield Apartments on Main Street and the Clifford House nearby were specifically targeted.
Ganim told Channel 3 he was made aware of another complaint that was filed on Tuesday, claiming Moore, while she was trying to get on the Working Families Party line this summer, signing for signatures that she did not collect herself.
“It clearly identifies candidate Moore, swearing to signatures that are fraudulent, so if there is a claim of fraud here, I think the candidate has to answer, one, did she take these signatures or not? Two, if not, why would she sign under oath, under penalties and perjuries that she did, and three, what is she going to do about it?”
Channel 3 asked Governor Lamont about the SEEC looking into the allegations.
“I think if there are particular issues in Bridgeport, we have the right people down there. We’ll get to the bottom of it soon,” said Governor Ned Lamont/D-CT.
For now, Marilyn Moore is running as a write-in candidate for the general election, but her campaign is looking into other options to see if they can get her on the November ballot.
Chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party, J.R. Romano commented on the election, writing,
“This can’t be the first-time absentee voter fraud occurred in our state. I’m asking for a federal audit of the 2018 election to ensure our election process is clean and fair.”
In the 2018 election, now Governor Ned Lamont beat Bob Stefanowski by just over 44,000 votes.
Go figure. A convicted felon cheating his way back into office. Hopefully they find him guilty and toss him in jail for 20 years.
