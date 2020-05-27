HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state is taking action to handle the overwhelming number of unemployment claims.
The Department of Labor plans to start a “Contact Center,” a more sophisticated high-tech system to handle claims.
This is still very new, and many details need to be worked out, but the Department of Labor is swamped, and the regular phone lines are not enough.
"I have 6 or 7 different numbers and they just ring, ring, ring, and some numbers automatically go to a voicemail,” said Sharon Payne, who is looking for answers but is having trouble.
She was accidentally overpaid and now she’s not getting any benefits, and she tried to fix the problem but can’t get through.
She’s one of many who have either lost their jobs or have lost hours and need to speak with someone because their situations may not be resolved online.
"We are very excited that the governor and secretary MCCAW gave us approval to proceed contracting with a vendor to stand up at Contact Center,” said Dept. of Labor Deputy Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo.
Right now, the Dept. of Labor is handling the massive number of unemployment claims online and with a call center.
While they've hired more staff and added more phone lines, the system is still struggling. The Contact Center will give people more access.
"There's also a text and live chat feature with a live agent,” Bartolomeo said.
The Contact Center may not be up and running until mid-July.
In the meantime, Jessica Sullivan, who lost her restaurant job, may have to keep trying.
"I just keep trying to call some phone numbers and I keep getting recording after recording,” she said.
Also, for the first time ever, those who are self-employed can get unemployment, but it’s been a struggle.
"They said we receive notification that you've been locked out, and we will get back to you shortly and they've haven't gotten back to us,” said Carol Cortina, who is self-employed.
The state said they are negotiating with a vendor for the new Contact Center.
For more information from the Dept. of Labor, click here.
