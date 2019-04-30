HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut will be launching a 100 day challenge aimed at ending youth homelessness.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said they'll be joining advocates, homeless service providers and state agency heads to launch the challenge.
The endeavor is officially called Connecticut's 100-day Challenges to End Youth Homelessness.
They're calling it a first-in-the-nation effort to jump start the state's fight against homelessness.
The goal is to end it among youths and young adults by the end of 2020.
They'll outline the plan during a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.