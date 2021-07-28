WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A day after the Centers for Disease Control revised its masking guidelines, public health officials are still wondering what defines a hot spot.

The CDC now says anyone should wear masks indoors in hot spot areas, even if you’re vaccinated.

“Remember, they did say masking indoors and outdoors, indoors vaccinated and unvaccinated comma subject to local conditions, so that’s the variable I’m talking to,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, adding that he’s going to speak with his fellow governors.

“What we need is something locally to help us determine what’s going on,” said Dr. Virginia Bieluch, chief of infectious disease for the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

Back in the fall, the state set up a tiered system that put towns under a ‘red alert’ if they averaged 15 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

Lamont said he wants to look at other information to see how much a virus is spreading. Health experts agree a full picture is needed.

“There has to be some context with looking at some of these metrics,” said Dr. David Banach, head of infection prevention at UConn Health Center.

That could mean looking at vaccination rates, positivity rates and other indicators to see the true risk of spread in each community.

Meanwhile, some states are upping their vaccine efforts.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is requiring all state employees to get the vaccine or take regular tests to report to work.

“I think I have to sit down with state employees and talk to them," Lamont said in response.

Lamont has not reached that same decision. In fact, he said he’s not sure if he has the authority to do it.

Instead, he wants people to see getting vaccinated as the right thing to do.

He also criticized the Food and Drug Administration for not fully approving the COVID vaccines, saying the emergency use authorization is causing some people to wait.

“We’ve gone from ‘operation warp speed’ to ‘operation slow roll,’ and they still can’t figure out whether to give the full authorization for these vaccines,” Lamont said.

Some local officials say a small cluster can distort those numbers in small towns. Now the governor says he wants to give local officials the flexibility to take that into consideration.

“We’re not looking to change anything at this time, pending the results of the next report,” said Franklin First Selectman Charles Grant.

Some basic numbers make it look like Franklin is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. An average of 26 positive cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, and a positivity rate over 11 percent. But in a small town, seven unvaccinated people testing positive for COVID can skew the numbers.

“You get a little spike like this and it has a dramatic effect,” Grant said.

Back in the fall, Franklin’s two-week average would meet the criteria for a ‘red alert.’

It's one of two towns above that mark, the Department of Public Health said.

So, it poses the question asking if Franklin would be considered a ‘hot spot.’

“If you step over the border from some of those signs, you’re not as high risk, and I don’t think that makes sense,” Bieluch said.

Doctors want the CDC to provide more information on what would be considered a hot spot.

Lamont said he’s looking to give guidance, but said it won’t be as strict as last fall’s rules.

“I know everybody says if it gets above 6.72 percent, then there’s this rule versus that rule. You know, there’ll be guidelines but I’m not going to be rigid,” Lamont said.