HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- New testing statistics released on Thursday show the state’s COVID positivity rate has dropped back down to 1.3 percent.
Amid this, 11 cities and towns are on the state’s “red alert system,” meaning there are more than 15 cases per 100,000 people.
With a vaccine still far off, the state wants to offer more assistance to businesses that are still struggling.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the money for the Paycheck Protection Program and the Bridge Loan Program has run out, but he said they’ll be assisting businesses in another way.
Connecticut business and industry leaders sent a letter to the state asking for the creation of a small business grant program.
On Thursday, Lamont announced a new Small Business Grant Program that will be rolling out next week.
It will be $50 million set aside for not-for-profits and for small businesses with one to 20 employees.
He's also asking businesses to take advantage of the state's Shared Work Program so that they can avoid layoffs.
“Making sure those smallest companies, maybe not as easy for them to access PPP. We're making that available. It's going to be available as a grant. We're going to get that out the door over the course of the next 60 days and make that available to all of our small businesses we can,” Lamont said.
New Jersey and Rhode Island have created similar grant programs, and Lamont said they will be announcing another assistance program for big event venues soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.