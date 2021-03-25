HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is once again accelerating the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that those who are ages 16 to 44 will be eligible for a vaccine starting April 1.
That’s four days sooner than the date that was slated for that age group a few weeks ago.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Connecticut is one month ahead of the goal to make the vaccine available to all adults by May 1, which was put out by President Joe Biden earlier this month.
The latest age bracket allowed to register for a vaccine was for those 45 to 54 years old. They became eligible on March 19.
Lamont said the reason the state is moving the age group up is because vaccination shipments continue to ramp up.
He said 200,000 doses are coming in next week, meaning the 45-54 age group is going to be covered pretty quickly, allowing the state to move on to the rest of the population.
Lamont said 1.3 million make up the 16- to 44-year-old age group, and the state is projecting 60 percent of them will be eager to get the vaccine.
“You can do the math and understand quickly that we’ll be in a position where in a relatively short period of time, probably before the end of April, where everyone in the state who wants to get a vaccine, will be able to get one,” said the state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.
For more information about the state's vaccine rollout, or to scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, click here or call 877-918-2224.
