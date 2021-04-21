HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut will expand summer learning programs.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll make an announcement about which programs, and how, during a virtual news conference on Wednesday morning.
Lamont said funding will be released for the programs, which are meant for children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut education acting commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, Connecticut early childhood commissioner Beth Bye, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Chris Murphy, Rep. Jim Himes, and members of the nonprofit community.
