HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Eyewitness News is your ‘Back to School Authority,’ and with students going back in a matter of weeks, plans for containing an outbreak are still being created.
The details of the plan are expected to be released this week, and the state looks to be doing this on their own because it appears that the state may be branching off from White House recommendations.
For example, the White House has labeled teachers as “essential workers,” and this means that teachers who have been exposed to the virus don’t have to quarantine for 14 days, as long as they’re not showing symptoms.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont and he team said they aren’t comfortable with that, saying they urge anyone that is exposed, no matter the occupation, to quarantine.
“Exactly as the governor said, people who have been exposed to the virus absolutely need to stay home, self-isolate for 14 days. That is how we stop the spread, so it’s an important individual responsibility for anyone who has been contacted or exposed,” said Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.
Also, if a school has a confirmed case, the immediate response will be to quarantine those in the classroom.
The entire school is expected to be notified, but the school would not necessarily need to be shut down.
That’s why the “cohorting” element to the reopening is strongly being encouraged.
“Most importantly, we don’t have to shut down the middle school, we don’t have to shut down the school if we kept the cohort tight, meaning just the kids within the 3rd grade class, those 24 kids would have to quarantine, plus the teacher for a period of time,” Lamont said.
The Department of Education is working with the Department of Public Health, and one official plan that would cover all schools should be released later this week.
