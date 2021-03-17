HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Spring may be on the horizon, but there is still at least one more chance for snow before the state gets there.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said a coastal storm will bring precipitation to the state by Thursday afternoon.
"It will begin in the form of rain since temperatures are expected to reach the lower 50s," Cole said. "However, cold air will get drawn into the system Thursday night and Friday morning. Therefore, rain will mix with or change to snow before dawn."
Track the precipitation with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler on the CH. 3 app here:
Snow or a wintry mix is expected to fall across much of the state and could have a big impact on the Friday morning commute.
Low temperatures could range from between 30 and 35 degrees.
"There is the potential for a 1 to 5 inch snowfall before it all comes to an end around midday," Cole said.
The sky will become partly sunny Friday afternoon, but it'll be breezy and cold with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Lows should range from between 15 and 25 degrees.
Spring will officially arrive on Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 p.m.
"The weather will cooperate nicely," Cole said. "High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday."
Temperatures on Saturday may reach 45 to 50 degrees. On Sunday afternoon, they could rise up to 60.
Read the full Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
