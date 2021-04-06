HARTFORD (WFSB) - The state Department of Public Health said they will see fewer Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses next week.
According to DPH officials, the state will see just 6,400 doses as opposed to last week's allocation of 53,900.
The DPH said the doses that are in the state right now were no part of the doses that were tainted at the Baltimore manufacturing plant last week.
The DPH said in part, "While the recent events at the J&J manufacturing plant have not affected any shipments that have already come into Connecticut and none of the J&J product currently in the state is compromised in any way, our J&J allocation for next week will be significantly lower than in past weeks."
The state could see even fewer doses in the coming weeks as the supply rebounds.
DPH officials added, "We are working with our providers to avoid disruption, and we believe that disruptions will be minimal."
