HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Like it or not, snow and a mix is going to move into the state on Thursday afternoon, and for some, it could add up.
The state's Department of Transportation made the decision on Wednesday to start pre-treating certain areas in the state with a liquid solution of 25 percent salt and 75 percent water.
By Thursday, the fleet of state plows will be ready to head out on the roads.
“The main area that we will be pre-treating are the bridges, some of hills, valleys and the trouble spots we are aware of on the highway system and on the secondary roads, we will hit all of that today in preparation for the snow tomorrow, that will give us a head start when snow start to fall,” said DOT spokesperson Kevin Nursick.
Salt is stockpiled at various facilities and the 634 state plow trucks are ready to go.
“We have them stationed at roughly 50 satellite facilities around the state because we respond geographically with weather events. Things could be different in one part of the state versus the other,” Nursick said.
For the state’s DOT, there’s $38 million set aside for this year’s snow season, which starts this month and goes until April.
Last year, $39 million was spent.
It might just be mid-November, but officials want folks to start preparing for the winter.
“Get into that winter weather mindset easily so you’re not in rush, take it easy and slow down and even though it's not a major weather event it can wreak havoc on the roadways, if we have people going too fast with the conditions,” Nursick said.
Many towns are still dealing with piles of leaves on the curbside.
In Wethersfield, public works crews said they're in the middle of leaf pick-up. They said it could pose a problem, but their plows are ready to go.
In Hartford, they've budgeted $924,000 for snow removal this season.
The Dept. of Public Works in Hartford is getting vehicles ready Wednesday night and Thursday morning. At this time, they don't expect a parking ban.
