VERNON (WFSB) – Town officials in Vernon discovered a flaw in in a state voting system that caused some registered voters to receive incorrect ballots.
According to town officials, the flaw is in the Secretary of State’s Centralized registration system.
After absentee ballots were sent out Oct. 2, the town began to receive calls from residents reporting they received ballots for the wrong voting districts.
It impacted 133 potential voters.
“The integrity of our voting system is essential to our democracy,” Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne said. “We are taking steps to make sure our voters receive the proper ballots so that their votes count.”
“There is a glitch in the Secretary of the State’s Centralized Voter Registration System that generated incorrect mailing labels for some voters,” Vernon Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said. “A coding error caused the wrong voting district to be listed on the mailing label which resulted in the wrong ballot being sent to the affected voters.”
When Town Administrator Purcaro contacted a representative of the Secretary of the State’s Office, he was informed that state officials were aware of this problem which has potentially affected over 100 registered voters in Vernon and additional voters in more than 30 communities statewide.
While Vernon is blaming the state, the state says Vernon needs to look no further than itself.
“They didn’t need to put in the date of the election, they put it in, and it looks like the case, 100 or so ballots, they put data where it shouldn’t have been," said Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates.
He said that triggered a change from a state election to a local election, causing people to get the wrong ballots.
It’s not just Vernon. Earlier this month, the same issue happened in Wallingford where the clerk there said registrars coding the system, made an error.
That ended up affecting 261 of the nearly 7,000 ballots Wallingford sent out.
“In the case of Wallingford, we worked with them and made sure that it all worked out and we’re happy to work with Vernon and any other town," Bates said.
However, Vernon says whether it’s a small election or a big one like the presidential, its districts don’t change.
So while the two sides don’t agree on who’s at fault, the town says it has contacted the impacted voters to get a new ballot, along with adding new internal controls to make sure everyone who requests one going forward is getting the right one.
“The main priority now is to make sure the system works. We can deal with the politics, the finger pointing, the blaming afterwards,” Purcaro said.
The Connecticut Town Clerks Association said in an unprecedented election, with so many absentee ballot applications, there are likely going to be errors, both human and electronic, but adds “The bottom line is Connecticut has a very robust and rigorous election system with several checks and balances built into the system to ensure that every voter who casts a ballot, whether in person or by absentee, will cast only one ballot and that ballot will be counted.”
