HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's state treasurer is urging the state Senate to pass a police accountability bill.
State Treasurer Shawn Wooden was joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, community, business, faith and local leaders for a news conference on Monday.
It happened around 10 a.m. in Hartford.
"Some people have attempted to make this bill a test on whether or not we support the police, it is not," Wooden said. "I know what good policing looks like. I also know we need a change in the culture of policing and we do that by better training, increased transparency and better accountability."
The state House of Representatives passed the bill late last week.
The key issue debated Thursday into Friday was a legal term called "qualified immunity," which gives police officers some protection from being sued.
Lawmakers voted on an amendment Friday morning to remove the part of the bill that would remove qualified immunity.
Critics said it shields them from consequences, but supporters of qualified immunity argue officers have a difficult, dangerous job and if qualified immunity is eliminated, they will not be able to act decisively while serving the public and fewer people will want to become officers in the future.
Under the bill that was passed, lawmakers agreed not to hold officers personally liable, but towns won't be protected by qualified immunity.
The Senate is set to vote on the measure on Tuesday during its special session.
