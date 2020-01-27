HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A state trooper and his wife were arrested in Hamden on Sunday, according to a press release from state police.
Trooper Dimitrie Bogiatzopoulos, 35, was booked by Hamden police on a disorderly conduct charge.
His wife, 36-year-old Norah Bogiatzopoulos, was charged with the same.
Both suspects are due in court on Monday.
State police said he was involved in a verbal dispute with his wife that escalated into a physical altercation.
Dimitrie Bogiatzopoulos' badge, firearm, identification, and state issued cruiser were seized by a state police supervisor.
The police powers of Dimitrie Bogiatzopoulos were suspended and an internal affairs investigation got underway.
Bogiatzopoulos has been employed by state police since 2007.
(3) comments
That's it, start jumping on our police now!! You don't even know the facts! Disgusting!!
He was arrested for disorderly conduct. By...wait for it...THE POLICE!
Get off your knees and stop licking their boots.
