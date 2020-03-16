WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper faces a driving under the influence charge after being found asleep behind the wheel of his cruiser that was parked on a highway.
Shaquile Ajene Williams was arrested early Monday morning.
A 911 call reported that a trooper was asleep and unresponsive behind the wheel of a cruiser that was parked in the right hand shoulder of Interstate 84 in Waterbury.
It was just before 1 a.m.
The cruiser had its hazard lights on.
Troopers and a supervisor responded to the scene.
Williams agrees to perform a field sobriety test, which troopers said he failed.
Williams was taken into custody without incident.
After being charged with DUI, he was released on a $500 non-surety bond and given a court date of April 21 in Waterbury.
