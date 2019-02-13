EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was among those involved in a collision on Interstate 84 west in East Hartford on Tuesday night.
According to state police, Trooper Brett Cook, 30, was in his cruiser after he had responded to a previously disabled vehicle.
Cook was parked in the right shoulder of I-84 near exit 59 with his emergency lights activated, troopers said.
Chad Myron Taylor, 18, merged onto I-84 from I-384 in a Honda Accord when he lost control, veered to the right and collided with the back of the parked cruiser.
Both the Accord and cruiser were disabled as a result.
Cook and Taylor were transported to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries. They've since been released.
Taylor was given an infraction ticket for failure to drive at a reasonable distance apart, traveling too fast for conditions, operating a motor vehicle with unsafe tires and failure to wear a safety belt.
