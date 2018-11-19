BANTAM, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper faces larceny charges.
Court records show that James Promotico will be in Bantam Superior Court on Tuesday to enter a plea.
He faces charges of third-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.
Records show that Promotico was arrested back in June.
State police confirmed that Promotico has been a trooper since 2006 and is currently on administrative leave.
The details of the arrest have not yet been released to Channel 3.
