HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A CT state trooper was taken to the hospital following a crash this evening.
It happened around 9:10 p.m. at the corner of Morgan and Market Streets.
The crash involved a state police cruiser and at least one other vehicle.
The injured trooper, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
