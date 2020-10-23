WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces drunk driving and other charges after driving the wrong way and crashing into a state police cruiser on Interstate 84 east in Waterbury.
Troopers charged 33-year-old Sara Deleon of Prospect with reckless driving, operating under the influence and driving the wrong way.
They said it happened around 10:55 p.m. Thursday near exit 23.
Deleon was in the left lane just before the exit when troopers tried to stop her.
She collided head-on with a trooper's cruiser.
The trooper suffered minor injuries and was brought to a hospital for treatment.
State police suspected that Deleon was intoxicated and said she failed a field sobriety test.
She was taken into custody and later released on a $1,000 bond.
Deleon is scheduled to face a judge in Waterbury on Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.