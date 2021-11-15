NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was injured in a crash over the weekend.
It happened sometime Sunday in the city of Norwich.
The extent of the trooper's injuries are not yet known.
State Police are aware of the accident.
Further details regarding the crash weren't immediately available. We have reached out to Norwich Police, but they have not returned our request for further comment.
