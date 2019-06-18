FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A CT state trooper involved in a serious crash over the weekend on the shoreline was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
On Sunday morning, state Trooper Gregory Sawicki was stopped in the median of I-95 northbound in Fairfield to check on a disabled vehicle.
That's when another driver swerved into the median and slammed into Sawicki’s cruiser.
He was trapped in his cruiser and suffered serious injuries, however he's expected to make a full recovery.
Two other people were also hurt and sent the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
